﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel exports up 28.2% in Nov, pushes Jan-Nov change to positive zone

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 11:54:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, China exported 5.59 million mt of finished steel, up 28.2 percent year on year and rising by 7.8 percent month on month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on December 7. The unexpected slowdown in local demand during the traditional peak season of September and October pushed Chinese mills to increase export sales, in particular for November shipment, to partially offset declines in domestic shipments.

As a result, in the first 11 months of the current year, China exported 61.948 million mt of finished steel, up 0.4 percent year on year. Exports of steel from China thus switched from the negative zone, having indicated a decrease of 1.8 percent in the first 10 months of the year.  

China’s finished steel imports came to 752,000 mt in November, down 47 percent year on year and declining 2.6 percent month on month.

In the January-November period this year, China imported 9.867 million mt of finished steel, down 25.6 percent year on year.  

As for the expectations for the coming year, market sources and analysts expect at least the same export volumes or slight increase, while imports will remain at reduced levels.


Tags: China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s iron ore imports down 2.1 percent in January-November

07 Dec | Steel News

China’s coal exports rise by 62.2 percent in January-October

21 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports rise strongly in Oct, down 12.8% in Jan-Oct

21 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 8.2% in Oct from Sept, down 6.6% in Jan-Oct

21 Nov | Steel News

China’s coke imports down 67 percent in January-September

10 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 8, 2022

08 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s coal imports down 10.5 percent in January-October

07 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel exports rebound by 4% in Oct from Sept, imports down

07 Nov | Steel News

China’s iron ore imports down 4.7% in Oct from Sept amid lower steel output

07 Nov | Steel News

China’s semi-finished steel imports up 37.3% in Sept, down 41.2% in Jan-Sept

27 Oct | Steel News