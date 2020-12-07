China’s steel exports rise up nine percent in November from October

Monday, 07 December 2020 15:41:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China exported 4.402 million mt of finished steel, increasing by nine percent month on month, but down 3.8 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on December 7. The year-on-year drop was slower compared to the 15.5 percent recorded in October this year, reflecting Chinese mills’ improved exports in November. The improvement in shipments was supported by the stronger interest in purchases of flat steel products by customers from Asia and South America, while demand in the local market in China was also at decent levels.

In the January-November period of the year, China exported 48.826 million mt of finished steel, down 18.1 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage point lower compared to the decrease rate recorded in the January-October period this year.