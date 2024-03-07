China's steel exports increase by 32.6 percent in January-February

Thursday, 07 March 2024 15:53:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February this year, China’s finished steel exports rose by 32.6 percent year on year to 15.912 million mt, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) on March 7.

In the first two months of the current year, China imported 1.131 million mt of finished steel, declining by 8.1 percent year on year.

Market players have said that the slack demand for steel in the Chinese domestic market will continue to stimulate China’s steel exports in the coming period.