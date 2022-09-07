China’s steel exports down 7.8% in Aug from July, down 3.9% in Jan-Aug

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 10:39:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s finished steel exports amounted to 6.153 million mt in August this year, up 21.8 percent year on year, while down 7.8 percent month on month due to the slack demand in overseas markets in the given month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on September 7.

In the first eight months of the current year, China exported 46.225 million mt of finished steel, down 3.9 percent year on year. The pace of decline has continued to ease, from 6.9 percent in the first seven months of the year.

In August alone, China imported 893,000 mt of finished steel, down 15.8 percent year on year, while up 13.2 percent month on month.

In the January-August period this year, China imported 7.453 million mt of finished steel, down 21.2 percent year on year.