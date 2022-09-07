﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel exports down 7.8% in Aug from July, down 3.9% in Jan-Aug

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 10:39:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s finished steel exports amounted to 6.153 million mt in August this year, up 21.8 percent year on year, while down 7.8 percent month on month due to the slack demand in overseas markets in the given month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on September 7.

In the first eight months of the current year, China exported 46.225 million mt of finished steel, down 3.9 percent year on year. The pace of decline has continued to ease, from 6.9 percent in the first seven months of the year.

In August alone, China imported 893,000 mt of finished steel, down 15.8 percent year on year, while up 13.2 percent month on month.

In the January-August period this year, China imported 7.453 million mt of finished steel, down 21.2 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s steel bar exports down 26.4 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports down 7.8 percent in Jan-July

19 Aug | Steel News

China’s steel exports ease in July after strong June, still up strongly year on year

08 Aug | Steel News

China’s stainless steel output down 5.26 percent in H1

29 Jul | Steel News

China’s imports of flat steel down 15.5 percent in H1

28 Jul | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports down 33.7 percent in H1

22 Jul | Steel News

China’s steel sheet and plate exports down 9.2% in June from May, down 10% in H1

21 Jul | Steel News

Decline in China’s steel exports slows in H1, imports show opposite trend

14 Jul | Steel News

Hebei’s steel export value to One Belt One Road countries up 23.6% in May

07 Jul | Steel News

China's semi-finished steel imports in May fall below 400,000 mt

22 Jun | Steel News