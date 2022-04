Wednesday, 13 April 2022 14:38:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March this year, China exported 4.945 million mt of finished steel, down 34.4 percent year on year. In the January-March period of the current year, China exported 13.179 million mt of finished steel, down 25.5 percent year on year.

In March, China imported 1.011 million mt of finished steel, down 23.4 percent year on year. In the first quarter this year, China imported 3.218 million mt of finished steel, down 13.4 percent year on year.