China’s steel exports down 16.5% in 2020, but improve in Dec from Nov

Friday, 15 January 2021 14:33:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December last year, China exported 4.85 million mt of finished steel, increasing by 10.3 percent month on month, but down 3.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on January 14.

In 2020 overall, China exported 53.671 million mt of finished steel, down 16.5 percent year on year, 1.6 percentage points lower compared to the decrease rate recorded in the January-November period of the year.

In 2021, according to sources, export volumes of steel from China are expected to rebound gradually in line with an improvement in global consumption.


