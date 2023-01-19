﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel bar exports decrease by 1.3 percent in 2022

Thursday, 19 January 2023 11:02:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2022, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 7.65 million mt, down 1.3 percent year on year, while its wire rod exports amounted to 2.03 million mt, down 0.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 3.64 million mt in the given year, up 42.0 percent year on year.

In December alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.69 million mt, up 109.1 percent year on year, while rising by 12.7 percent month on month, and its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 160,000 mt and 330,000 mt, up 8.2 percent and up 99.7 percent year on year, while down 6.25 percent and up 21.21 percent, month on month, respectively.

In December, ex-China rebar export prices rose until the middle of the given month and then moved sideways.


Tags: Merchant Bar Wire Rod Longs China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in early January

16 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in late December

06 Jan | Steel News

New quotas unlikely to be exhausted rapidly due to low steel demand in EU

03 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.2 percent in mid-Dec

26 Dec | Steel News

Decline of China’s steel bar exports slows to 6.2% in Jan-Nov amid strong Nov

20 Dec | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.9 percent in mid Nov

24 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports rise strongly in Oct, down 12.8% in Jan-Oct

21 Nov | Steel News

Longs prices in Bulgaria down sharply due to low demand and competitive imports

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in early November

14 Nov | Steel News