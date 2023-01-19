China’s steel bar exports decrease by 1.3 percent in 2022

Thursday, 19 January 2023 11:02:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2022, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 7.65 million mt, down 1.3 percent year on year, while its wire rod exports amounted to 2.03 million mt, down 0.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 3.64 million mt in the given year, up 42.0 percent year on year.

In December alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.69 million mt, up 109.1 percent year on year, while rising by 12.7 percent month on month, and its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 160,000 mt and 330,000 mt, up 8.2 percent and up 99.7 percent year on year, while down 6.25 percent and up 21.21 percent, month on month, respectively.

In December, ex-China rebar export prices rose until the middle of the given month and then moved sideways.