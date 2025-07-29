 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s stainless steel exports up 5.7 percent in H1

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 09:40:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 827,500 mt and 2.5001 million mt, down 25.3 percent and up 5.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In June alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 109,500 mt and 390,000 mt, down 12.48 percent and 10.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 16.61 percent and 13.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In June, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 280,500 mt, down 9.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 12.8 percent year on year. In the first six months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 1.6726 million mt, up 33.1 percent year on year. 

In June this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 9,041.483 mt, down 31.88 percent month on month, while increasing by 34.32 percent year on year. In the January-June period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 54,482.026 mt, down 0.74 percent year on year. 


Tags: Stainless Flats Stainless products  China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 30, 2025

24 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 29, 2025

17 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices stable or up slightly

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

15 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 28, 2025

10 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

China extends AD duties on stainless steel for another five years

03 Jul | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports up 10.36 percent in Jan-May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 26, 2025

26 Jun | Flats and Slab

EURANIMI warns of uncertainty on imported stainless steel carbon values

26 Jun | Steel News