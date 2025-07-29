China’s stainless steel exports up 5.7 percent in H1

In the January-June period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 827,500 mt and 2.5001 million mt, down 25.3 percent and up 5.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In June alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 109,500 mt and 390,000 mt, down 12.48 percent and 10.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 16.61 percent and 13.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In June, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 280,500 mt, down 9.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 12.8 percent year on year. In the first six months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 1.6726 million mt, up 33.1 percent year on year.

In June this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 9,041.483 mt, down 31.88 percent month on month, while increasing by 34.32 percent year on year. In the January-June period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 54,482.026 mt, down 0.74 percent year on year.