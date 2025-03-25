 |  Login 
China’s stainless steel exports up 11.84 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 09:35:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 321,900 mt and 755,400 mt, down 29.31 percent and up 11.84 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In February alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 160,000 mt and 275,200 mt, down 1.19 percent and 42.67 percent month on month, while decreasing by 28.06 percent and rising by 6.57 percent year on year, respectively.

In February, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 115,200 mt, down 63.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 220.89 percent year on year. In the first two months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 433,400 mt, up 104.43 percent year on year. 

In February this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 5,924.33 mt, down 23.76 percent month on month, while increasing by 29.05 percent year on year. In the January-February period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 13,700 mt, down 35.06 percent year on year. 

 


