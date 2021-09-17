China’s shipbuilding output up 9% in Jan-Aug, orders still surge by over 200%

Friday, 17 September 2021 12:00:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first eight months of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 26.26 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 9.0 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 49.11 million dwt, increasing by 227.2 percent year on year. As of the end of August, ship orders on the books

of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 91.47 million dwt, up 26.0 percent year on year, while up 28.6 percent compared to the total recorded at the end of 2020.

In the January-August period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 93.9 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first eight months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 193.2 billion ($30.0 billion), up 14.3 percent, and a gross loss of RMB 990 million ($153.5 million), down 14.7 percent, year on year.

In the first eight months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 44.4 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, keeping its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with 31.8 percent and 20.2 percent shares respectively.