China’s shipbuilding output rises by 95.4 percent in Jan-Feb

Friday, 29 March 2024 11:03:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 8.26 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 95.4 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 15.2 million dwt, rising by 64.4 percent year on year. As of the end of February this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 149.19 million dwt, up 31.3 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, the shipbuilding output and the new shipbuilding order volume of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises accounted for 56.5 percent and 69.5 percent of the overall respective volumes globally, while as of the end of February this year ship orders on the books of the Chinese enterprises accounted for 56.1 percent of ship orders on the books of shipbuilding enterprises globally.


