China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.2 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 10 October 2024 09:40:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 36.34 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 18.2 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 87.11 million dwt, rising by 51.9 percent year on year. As of the end of September this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 193.3 million dwt, up 44.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, the shipbuilding output and the new shipbuilding order volume of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises accounted for 55.1 percent and 74.7 percent of the overall respective volumes globally, while as of the end of September this year ship orders on the books of the Chinese enterprises accounted for 61.4 percent of ship orders on the books of shipbuilding enterprises globally.

China has undertaken more than 70 percent of the world’s green ship orders in the January-September period, while green, high value-added and exclusive technology became a highlight of China’s shipbuilding industry in the given period, according to CANSI.


