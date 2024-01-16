China’s shipbuilding output rises by 11.8 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 11:08:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2023, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 42.32 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 11.8 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 71.2 million dwt, rising by 56.4 percent year on year. As of the end of December this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 139.39 million dwt, up 32.0 percent year on year.

In 2023, the shipbuilding output and the new shipbuilding order volume of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises accounted for 47.6 percent and 60.2 percent of the overall respective volumes globally, while as of the end of December last year ship orders on the books of the Chinese enterprises accounted for 47.6 percent of ship orders on the books of shipbuilding enterprises globally.