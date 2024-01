Wednesday, 03 January 2024 10:13:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2023, China attracted 59 percent of new shipbuilding orders (24.46 million CGT) in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 24 percent share (10.01 million CGT), according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In 2023, a total of 41.49 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 18.7 percent year on year.