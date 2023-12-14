﻿
China’s shipbuilding output rises by 12.3 percent in January-November

Thursday, 14 December 2023 10:12:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 38.09 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 12.3 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 64.85 million dwt, rising by 63.8 percent year on year. As of the end of November this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 134.09 million dwt, up 29.4 percent year on year.

In the January-November period, the shipbuilding output and the new shipbuilding order volume of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises accounted for 50.1 percent and 65.9 percent of the overall respective volumes globally, while as of the end of November ship orders on the books of the Chinese enterprises accounted for 53.4 percent of ship orders on the books of shipbuilding enterprises globally.


