China claims 69% of new global shipbuilding orders in Jan-Oct

In the January-October period this year, China claimed 69 percent of new shipbuilding orders (37.5 million CGT) globally, ranking first in the global market, while South Korea claimed an 18 percent share (9.66 million CGT), ranking second, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In the first ten months this year, 54.16 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, up 32.0 percent year on year.

In October alone, China attracted 65 percent of new shipbuilding orders (1.58 million CGT) globally, ranking first in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 26 percent share (620,000 CGT), ranking second. In the given month, 2.41 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 47 percent year on year, while down 16.6 percent month on month.

Shipbuilding enterprises in China and South Korea are competing fiercely towards the end of the current year. In particular, shipbuilding enterprises in China ranked first for the third consecutive month in receiving orders. Moreover, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises have risen rapidly, hitting a new record high following the previous peak level recorded in 2008.