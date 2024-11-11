 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China claims 69% of new global shipbuilding orders in Jan-Oct

Monday, 11 November 2024 09:33:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, China claimed 69 percent of new shipbuilding orders (37.5 million CGT) globally, ranking first in the global market, while South Korea claimed an 18 percent share (9.66 million CGT), ranking second, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In the first ten months this year, 54.16 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, up 32.0 percent year on year.

In October alone, China attracted 65 percent of new shipbuilding orders (1.58 million CGT) globally, ranking first in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 26 percent share (620,000 CGT), ranking second. In the given month, 2.41 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 47 percent year on year, while down 16.6 percent month on month.

Shipbuilding enterprises in China and South Korea are competing fiercely towards the end of the current year. In particular, shipbuilding enterprises in China ranked first for the third consecutive month in receiving orders. Moreover, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises have risen rapidly, hitting a new record high following the previous peak level recorded in 2008.


Tags: China Far East Shipbuilding 

Similar articles

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.2 percent in Jan-Sept

10 Oct | Steel News

China claims 24% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in July

06 Aug | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.4 percent in H1

17 Jul | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 34.7 percent in Q1

20 May | Steel News

China claims 76% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in April

09 May | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 95.4 percent in Jan-Feb

29 Mar | Steel News

China claims 41% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in Feb

07 Mar | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 11.8 percent in 2023

16 Jan | Steel News

China claims 59% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in 2023

03 Jan | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 12.3 percent in January-November

14 Dec | Steel News