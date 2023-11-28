﻿
China’s shipbuilding enterprises post gross profit of RMB 14.09 billion for Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 14:21:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the first ten months this year, 74 monitored shipbuilding enterprises in China registered an operating revenue of RMB 321.8 billion ($45.3 billion), up 30 percent year on year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 14.09 billion ($2 billion), up 166.7 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the January-October period, the new shipbuilding order volume held by China, South Korea and Japan accounted for 49.7 percent, 27.6 percent and 18.6 percent of the overall new shipbuilding order volume in the global market.

$1 = RMB 7.1132


