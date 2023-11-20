China’s shipbuilding output rises by 12 percent in January-October

Monday, 20 November 2023 11:05:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 34.56 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 12 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 61.06 million dwt, rising by 63.3 percent year on year. As of the end of October this year, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 133.82 million dwt, up 28.1 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, the shipbuilding output and the new shipbuilding order volume of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises accounted for 49.7 percent and 67 percent of the overall respective volumes globally, while as of the end of October ship orders on the books of the Chinese enterprises accounted for 54.4 percent of ship orders on the books of shipbuilding enterprises globally.