China claims 58% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in November

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 09:40:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China attracted 58 percent of new shipbuilding orders (920,000 CGT) in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 36 percent share (570,000 CGT), according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In November, 1.59 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 53 percent year on year.

In the January-November period this year, 38.09 million mt CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 20 percent year on year. In particular, 22.09 million CGT (a 58 percent share) and 9.63 million CGT (a 25 percent share) of new shipbuilding orders during the given period were respectively claimed by Chinese and South Korean shipbuilding enterprises.