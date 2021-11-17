China’s shipbuilding output rises 5 percent in January-October, new orders up 210.5 percent

Wednesday, 17 November 2021 11:23:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first ten months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 32.01 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 5.0 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 61.49 million dwt, increasing by 210.5 percent year on year. As of the end of October, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 98.1 million dwt, up 38.2 percent year on year, up 37.9 percent compared to that recorded as of the end of 2020.

In the January-October period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 93.5 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first ten months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 245.8 billion ($38.5 billion), up 5.9 percent year on year, and a gross loss of RMB 1.16 billion ($0.18 billion), down 22.7 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 44.5 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, keeping its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan of 31.2 percent and 19.0 percent.