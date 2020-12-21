China’s shipbuilding output falls 2.6% in Jan-Nov, new orders down 8.7%

Monday, 21 December 2020 11:58:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 33.24 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 2.6 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point slower than the declining pace recorded in the first ten months, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 22.52 million dwt, decreasing by 8.7 percent year on year, 2.1 percentage points faster than the decreasing pace recorded in the January-October period. As of the end of November, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 70.94 million dwt, down 11.1 percent year on year, 1.1 percentage points faster than the decrease rate recorded as of the end of October.

In the January-November period this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 90.3 percent of the total output.

Based on the monitored data of 75 major shipbuilding enterprises, in the first 11 months of the current year the Chinese shipbuilding enterprises in question registered an operating revenue of RMB 260.1 billion ($39.7 billion), up 0.2 percent year on year, and a gross loss of RMB 1.7 billion ($0.26 billion), down 20.2 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 40.4 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market, keeping its leading role in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with 29.2 percent and 26.7 percent shares of the total, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.5507