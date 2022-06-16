﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output declines by 15.3 percent in Jan-May

Thursday, 16 June 2022 14:44:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-May period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 14.277 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 15.3 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 17.692 million dwt, decreasing by 46 percent year on year. As of the end of May, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 102.2 million dwt, up 20.2 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Shipbuilding Production 

Similar articles

China’s shipbuilding output declines by 8.6 percent in Jan-Apr

20 May | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output up 39.8 percent in Q1

20 Apr | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output up 4.9% in 2020, new orders down 0.5%

19 Jan | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output falls 3.6% in Jan-Oct, new orders down 6.6%

19 Nov | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output down 2.7% in Jan-Sept, new orders down 14%

20 Oct | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output falls 7.1% in Jan-Aug, new orders down 4.5%

22 Sep | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding new orders up 3.4% in H1, output down 10.6%

21 Jul | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output falls 20% in Jan-May, new orders down 1.2%

19 Jun | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output down 17.1% in Jan-Apr, new orders up 4.1%

28 May | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output down 26.7% in Jan-Feb, new orders increase

19 Mar | Steel News