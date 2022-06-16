China’s shipbuilding output declines by 15.3 percent in Jan-May

Thursday, 16 June 2022 14:44:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-May period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 14.277 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 15.3 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 17.692 million dwt, decreasing by 46 percent year on year. As of the end of May, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 102.2 million dwt, up 20.2 percent year on year.