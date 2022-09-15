China’s shipbuilding output declines by 8.9 percent in Jan-Aug

Thursday, 15 September 2022 11:00:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 23.94 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 8.9 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 28.05 million dwt, decreasing by 42.9 percent year on year. As of the end of August, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 102.03 million dwt, up 11.5 percent year on year.

In the given year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 86.6 percent of the total output.

In the January-August period, the new shipbuilding order volume held by China accounted for 50.6 percent of the overall new shipbuilding order volume in the global market.