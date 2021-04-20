China’s shipbuilding output up 39.8 percent in Q1

Tuesday, 20 April 2021 12:25:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first quarter of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 9.79 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 39.8 percent year on year, as announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

As of the end of March, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 78.48 million dwt, down 1.4 percent year on year.

In the first three months this year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 43.4 percent of the total shipbuilding output in the global market.