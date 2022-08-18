China’s shipbuilding output declines by 13.8 percent in Jan-July

Thursday, 18 August 2022 11:55:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 20.85 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 13.8 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 25.72 million dwt, decreasing by 43.1 percent year on year. As of the end of July, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 103.66 million dwt, up 15.6 percent year on year.

In the given year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 86.1 percent of the total output.

In the first seven months this year, the 75 monitored shipbuilding enterprises registered an operating revenue of RMB 155.75 billion ($23 billion), up 6.9 percent year on year, and a gross profit of RMB 1.67 billion ($0.25 billion), up 94.2 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, the new shipbuilding order volumes of China, South Korea and Japan accounted for 44.4 percent, 31.7 percent and 21.3 percent of the overall new shipbuilding order volume in the global market.