China’s shipbuilding output declines by 3.6 percent in Jan-Oct

Monday, 28 November 2022 11:02:50 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 30.87 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 3.6 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 37.4 million dwt, decreasing by 39.2 percent year on year. As of the end of October, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 104.44 million dwt, up 6.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 84.0 percent of the total output.

In the first ten months, 75 monitored shipbuilding enterprises registered an operating revenue of RMB 238.79 billion ($33.4 billion), up 8.7 percent year on year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 3.75 billion ($0.52 billion), up 24.2 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, the new shipbuilding order volumes held by China, South Korea and Japan accounted for 45.8 percent, 31.1 percent and 20.2 percent of the overall new shipbuilding order volume in the global market.

$1 = RMB 7.1617