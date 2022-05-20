﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output declines by 8.6 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 20 May 2022 11:06:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 11.71 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 8.6 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 15.39 million dwt, decreasing by 44.8 percent year on year. As of the end of April, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 102.47 million dwt, up 21.7 percent year on year.

In the given year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 87.8 percent of the total output.

In the first four months, the 75 monitored shipbuilding enterprises registered an operating revenue of RMB 77.2 billion ($11.4 billion), up 5.8 percent year on year, while recording a net loss of RMB 750 million ($110.3 million).

In the January-April period, the new shipbuilding order volumes held by China, South Korea and Japan respectively accounted for 54.1 percent, 38.2 percent and 4.0 percent of the overall new shipbuilding order volume in the global market.


Tags: China Far East shipbuilding production 

Similar articles

20 Apr

China’s shipbuilding output up 39.8 percent in Q1
19 Jan

China’s shipbuilding output up 4.9% in 2020, new orders down 0.5%
19 Nov

China’s shipbuilding output falls 3.6% in Jan-Oct, new orders down 6.6%
20 Oct

China’s shipbuilding output down 2.7% in Jan-Sept, new orders down 14%
22 Sep

China’s shipbuilding output falls 7.1% in Jan-Aug, new orders down 4.5%
21 Jul

China’s shipbuilding new orders up 3.4% in H1, output down 10.6%
19 Jun

China’s shipbuilding output falls 20% in Jan-May, new orders down 1.2%
28 May

China’s shipbuilding output down 17.1% in Jan-Apr, new orders up 4.1%
19 Mar

China’s shipbuilding output down 26.7% in Jan-Feb, new orders increase
04 Jun

Chongqing Steel produces 671,695 mt of shipbuilding plate in Jan-Apr