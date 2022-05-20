China’s shipbuilding output declines by 8.6 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 20 May 2022 11:06:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 11.71 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 8.6 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 15.39 million dwt, decreasing by 44.8 percent year on year. As of the end of April, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 102.47 million dwt, up 21.7 percent year on year.

In the given year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 87.8 percent of the total output.

In the first four months, the 75 monitored shipbuilding enterprises registered an operating revenue of RMB 77.2 billion ($11.4 billion), up 5.8 percent year on year, while recording a net loss of RMB 750 million ($110.3 million).

In the January-April period, the new shipbuilding order volumes held by China, South Korea and Japan respectively accounted for 54.1 percent, 38.2 percent and 4.0 percent of the overall new shipbuilding order volume in the global market.