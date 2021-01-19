China’s shipbuilding output up 4.9% in 2020, new orders down 0.5%

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:42:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2020, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 38.53 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 4.9 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year decline of 2.6 percent recorded in the first 11 months, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 28.93 million dwt, decreasing by 0.5 percent year on year, 8.2 percentage points slower than the decrease recorded in the January-November period.

However, demand showed a decline by the end of the year and may remain under pressure in 2021. As of the end of December, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 71.11 million dwt, down 12.9 percent year on year, 1.8 percentage points higher than the year-on-year decrease rate recorded as of the end of November.

In 2020, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China accounted for 43.1 percent of the total shipbuilding output globally, maintaining its leading position in the world, followed by South Korea and Japan with 27.3 percent and 25.2 percent shares respectively.