China’s shipbuilding output falls by 5.5 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 12:21:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 33.9 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 5.5 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 39.6 million dwt, decreasing by 37.8 percent year on year. As of the end of November, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 103.61 million dwt, up 7.5 percent year on year. 

In the January-November period, the shipbuilding output, the new shipbuilding order volume and ship orders on the books of shipbuilding enterprises in China accounted for 45.5 percent, 53.1 percent and 48.5 percent of the overall shipbuilding output, the new shipbuilding order volume and ship orders in the global market.   

$1 = RMB 6.9535


Tags: China Far East Shipbuilding Production 

