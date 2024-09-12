China’s JISCO orders new heavy plate mill from SMS Group

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that Chinese steelmaker Jiugang Group Hongxing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd (JISCO) has ordered a new heavy plate mill for its production facility.

Accordingly, with the help of the mill in question, which will be capable of producing plates with 4,500 mm in thickness, the Chinese steelmaker will eliminate the limitations of its existing 2,800 mm plate mill, increasing its competitiveness and extending its product portfolio.

Additionally, the new mill equipped with SMS’ automation systems will significantly increase the performance of the production process.

Both companies expect the first plate to be produced by September 2025.