Liaoning Province-based major Chinese steelmaker Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd. has announced that it has successfully completed the trial rolling of 28mm thick Q235C steel in one attempt. The product in question will be specifically supplied for the manufacturing of pile pipes and spiral welded pipes.

Currently, the factory is conducting performance tests, such as tensile, cold bending, and impact tests, on the new product to provide technical support for subsequent mass production.