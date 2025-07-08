S. Korea extends provisional AD duties on stainless steel plate from China

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of South Korea announced on July 7 that it has decided to extend provisional antidumping duties on stainless steel plate with thickness no less than 4.75 mm and width no less than 600 mm imported from China, with the tariff rate at 21.62 percent, as also reported by China’s Ministry of Commerce on the page of China Trade Remedies Information.

As reported by SteelOrbis, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of South Korea had previously announced the imposition of provisional antidumping duties on stainless steel plate with thickness no less than 4.75 mm and width no less than 600 mm imported from China, with the tariff rate at 21.62 percent, effective for four months, from March 25 to July 24, 2025.

The Harmonized Tariff Codes of South Korea for the products in question are 7219.21.1010, 7219.21.1090, 7219.21.9000, 7219.22.1010, 7219.22.1090 and 7219.22.9000. However, the following are excluded: 1. Hot rolled coils; 2. Black plates produced from hot rolled stainless steel thick slabs; 3. Products under tariff codes 7219.22.1010, 7219.22.1090, and 7219.22.9000, with thickness not exceeding 8 mm and width less than 2,000 mm.

The relevant parties should submit their comments on the extension of the provisional antidumping duty period before July 17, 2025.