China’s JISCO launches new 4,200 mm heavy plate mill

Chinese steelmaker JISCO Hongxing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd has successfully commissioned its new 4,200 mm heavy plate mill, with the first plate rolled in August, as announced by German-based plantmaker SMS Group.

This achievement marks a strategic milestone, allowing the company to move beyond the capacity limits of its older 2,800 mm plate mill and to target higher-value applications in infrastructure, shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing.

JISCO entrusted SMS group to provide advanced automation technology to ensure the success of this large-scale project. SMS delivered its proven X-Pact automation system, a package that integrates process tracking, sequence control, and coordinated operations across the hot area of the mill. Thanks to this system, every stage of production works in harmony, guaranteeing consistent quality and reliable performance.