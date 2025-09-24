 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s JISCO launches new 4,200 mm heavy plate mill

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 15:08:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese steelmaker JISCO Hongxing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd has successfully commissioned its new 4,200 mm heavy plate mill, with the first plate rolled in August, as announced by German-based plantmaker SMS Group.

This achievement marks a strategic milestone, allowing the company to move beyond the capacity limits of its older 2,800 mm plate mill and to target higher-value applications in infrastructure, shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing.

JISCO entrusted SMS group to provide advanced automation technology to ensure the success of this large-scale project. SMS delivered its proven X-Pact automation system, a package that integrates process tracking, sequence control, and coordinated operations across the hot area of the mill. Thanks to this system, every stage of production works in harmony, guaranteeing consistent quality and reliable performance.


Tags: Plate Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

US assigns zero dumping margin for CTL plate from S. Korea

24 Sep | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil up 11.5 percent in July 2025

24 Sep | Steel News

Canada terminates AD duty on hot rolled plate from Ukraine

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up slightly amid rise in futures

22 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

US issues final results of AD review on CTL plate from Italy

17 Sep | Steel News

US amends final dumping margin on CTL plate from Italy’s Officine Tecnosider

17 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices keep moving sideways

15 Sep | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary results of CVD review on CTL plate from S. Korea

12 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Chequered Sheet
Thickness:  2 - 10 mm
Width:  600 - 1,300 mm
Length:  1,500 - 4,000 mm
St 37-2 DIN 17100
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Printed Sheet-Pressure Sheets
Thickness:  0.5 - 2 mm
Width:  600 - 1,200 mm
Length:  400 mm
MUTAS DEMIR CELIK SAN TIC .A.S.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Plate
Thickness:  6 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Length:  6,000 - 12,000 mm
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer