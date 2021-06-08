﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore imports fall further in May, below 90 million mt

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 12:20:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, China imported 89.79 million mt of iron ore, down by 8.9 percent compared to April, due to seasonal factors and lower shipments from Australia in particular.

Nevertheless, the volume in May was still up 3.2 percent year on year.

Iron ore prices first increased in May, hitting the highest level of the month at $235/mt CFR on May 12. Following sharp increases, China’s central government issued measures to curb rapid rises in commodity prices, resulting in a declining trend of iron ore prices later in May, which fell to their lowest level of the month at $178/mt CFR on May 26.

In the January-May period of the year, iron ore imports in China increased by 6 percent year on year, reaching 471.765 million mt, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on June 7.

$1 = RMB 6.3909

 


Tags: mining  iron ore  raw mat  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Jun

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 0.58 percent
28  May

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports almost stable
25  May

CISA: China’s steel prices to stabilize in late May after sharp fall
21  May

China’s iron ore output up 18.6% in Jan-Apr amid stronger steel market
12  May

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports down 3.5 percent