﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore output down one percent in 2022

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 11:23:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in 2022 China’s iron ore production amounted to 967.873 million mt, decreasing by 1.0 percent year on year.

In December last year, China’s iron ore production came to 78.612 million mt, declining by 2.4 percent year on year, while down 1.16 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices have indicated an overall upward trend amid the prevailing bullish sentiments among market players due to increasing iron ore futures prices. It is expected that iron ore prices will rise further in February as demand for steel will improve, which will bolster demand for iron ore.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Mining Production 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 31, 2023

31 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains uptrend during Chinese holidays

30 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Empresa Siderurgica del Mutun achieves first annual profit in 2022

30 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 30, 2023

30 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of iron ore lumps, fines with immediate effect

30 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue’s iron ore shipments hit record for half year again in H1

30 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 11.6 percent in January-November

27 Jan | Steel News

Residents block Ternium mine in Mexico

25 Jan | Steel News

Goa commences auction of second round of five iron ore blocks

25 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increased during the week

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials