China’s iron ore output down one percent in 2022

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 11:23:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in 2022 China’s iron ore production amounted to 967.873 million mt, decreasing by 1.0 percent year on year.

In December last year, China’s iron ore production came to 78.612 million mt, declining by 2.4 percent year on year, while down 1.16 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices have indicated an overall upward trend amid the prevailing bullish sentiments among market players due to increasing iron ore futures prices. It is expected that iron ore prices will rise further in February as demand for steel will improve, which will bolster demand for iron ore.