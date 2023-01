Wednesday, 18 January 2023 10:55:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2022, China imported 1.106864 billion mt of iron ore, down 1.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In December alone, China imported 90.859 million mt of iron ore, up 5.6 percent year on year, down 8.1 percent month on month.

Finished steel prices indicated an overall rising trend in December, while iron ore prices also saw an increasing trend.