Dazhong Mining's Chongxinji Iron Mine ordered to suspend production

Inner Mongolia Province-based Chinese mining company Dazhong Mining Co., Ltd. has announced that on September 25, a roof collapsed at a -320-meter mining stope of Chongxinji Iron Mine of Jinrisheng Mining, a subsidiary of the company. The accident resulted in two fatalities.

Following the accident, the company immediately activated its emergency response plan, established an on-site command center, implemented emergency measures, and dispatched personnel underground for rescue operations. In connection with this accident, the company received a "Decision on On-Site Handling Measures" from the Huoqiu County Emergency Management Bureau, issued to Jinrisheng Mining's Chongxinji Iron Mine, ordering the mine to temporarily suspend production and operations in order to investigate and rectify safety hazards.

The main product of Chongxinji Iron Mine is iron ore concentrate. In 2025, Chongxinji Iron Mine, as a single mine operation, generated revenue of RMB 802 million ($119 million), accounting for 19.62 percent of the company's total operating revenue for the year. It recorded a net profit of RMB 180 million ($26.7 million) in the given year, representing 24.45 percent of the company's net profit for the year.

Investigations and post-incident arrangements related to the accident are currently in progress. The length of the production halt remains uncertain, and so the precise impact on the company's full-year results cannot yet be accurately estimated.