 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Dazhong...

Dazhong Mining's Chongxinji Iron Mine ordered to suspend production

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 10:22:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Inner Mongolia Province-based Chinese mining company Dazhong Mining Co., Ltd. has announced that on September 25, a roof collapsed at a -320-meter mining stope of Chongxinji Iron Mine of Jinrisheng Mining, a subsidiary of the company. The accident resulted in two fatalities.

Following the accident, the company immediately activated its emergency response plan, established an on-site command center, implemented emergency measures, and dispatched personnel underground for rescue operations. In connection with this accident, the company received a "Decision on On-Site Handling Measures" from the Huoqiu County Emergency Management Bureau, issued to Jinrisheng Mining's Chongxinji Iron Mine, ordering the mine to temporarily suspend production and operations in order to investigate and rectify safety hazards.

The main product of Chongxinji Iron Mine is iron ore concentrate. In 2025, Chongxinji Iron Mine, as a single mine operation, generated revenue of RMB 802 million ($119 million), accounting for 19.62 percent of the company's total operating revenue for the year. It recorded a net profit of RMB 180 million ($26.7 million) in the given year, representing 24.45 percent of the company's net profit for the year.

Investigations and post-incident arrangements related to the accident are currently in progress. The length of the production halt remains uncertain, and so the precise impact on the company's full-year results cannot yet be accurately estimated.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Mining 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Marketplace Offers

DRI

Dimensions 9 - 16 mm
 
Tedarikçi SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi ATAY COMPANY
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 24.91 percent in 2022

03 Feb | Steel News

China’s iron ore output down one percent in 2022

31 Jan | Steel News

China’s iron ore imports down 1.5 percent in 2022

18 Jan | Steel News

China’s NDRC studies strengthening supervision of iron ore prices

09 Jan | Steel News

China’s iron ore output down 0.5 percent in Jan-Nov

28 Dec | Steel News

China’s iron ore output down one percent in Jan-Oct

18 Nov | Steel News

China’s iron ore imports down 2.3% in Jan-Sept, rise to almost 100 million mt in Sept

24 Oct | Steel News

China’s iron ore output down 0.4 percent in January-August

21 Sep | Steel News

Baowu Group inks cooperation deal with Rio Tinto for Western Range project

14 Sep | Steel News

China’s iron ore output down 3.3 percent in January-July

18 Aug | Steel News