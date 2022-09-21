﻿
China’s iron ore output down 0.4 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 10:42:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-August period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 652.626 million mt, decreasing by 0.4 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 81.133 million mt, decreasing by 3.9 percent year on year, while up 1.1 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices moved on a downtrend first in August amid the declining trend of iron ore futures prices at Dalian Commodity Exchange, while they indicated a rebounding trend as of mid-August and then softened again in late August, with the highest level during the month of $113/mt CFR seen on August 2 and the lowest level of $97/mt CFR seen on August 30.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Mining Production 

