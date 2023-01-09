﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s NDRC studies strengthening supervision of iron ore prices

Monday, 09 January 2023 11:14:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In response to the recent rapid rises in iron ore prices, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has been studying strengthening the supervision of the iron ore market.

Experts have indicated that the rapid rise in iron ore prices is due to speculation instead of being due to the normal relationship between supply and demand. As a result, they have suggested strengthening the supervision of iron ore prices, especially cracking down on illegal behaviors, such as exaggerating market information, contributing to the tense atmosphere of rising prices and speculation by linking the futures and spot markets.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Mining 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains uptrend

09 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 9, 2022

09 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Vedanta restarts iron ore exports from Karnataka after long lull

09 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China – January 6, 2022

06 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices fluctuate at slightly higher level compared to last week, mood good

05 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal port traffic rises by 16.35% in April-December

05 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 4, 2023

04 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly from the last week of 2022

03 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 3, 2023

03 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s KIOCL secures mining lease to undertake iron ore and manganese mining

03 Jan | Steel News