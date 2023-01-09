China’s NDRC studies strengthening supervision of iron ore prices

Monday, 09 January 2023 11:14:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In response to the recent rapid rises in iron ore prices, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has been studying strengthening the supervision of the iron ore market.

Experts have indicated that the rapid rise in iron ore prices is due to speculation instead of being due to the normal relationship between supply and demand. As a result, they have suggested strengthening the supervision of iron ore prices, especially cracking down on illegal behaviors, such as exaggerating market information, contributing to the tense atmosphere of rising prices and speculation by linking the futures and spot markets.