﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s finished steel imports decline by 33.4 percent in June

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 14:38:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In June this year, China imported 1.252 million mt of finished steel, down 33.4 percent year on year, while rising by 3.8 percent month on month.

Import volumes of finished steel products remained at low levels, while interest in semi-finished product imports in China was still healthy, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on July 13.

In the January-June period this year, China imported 7.349 million mt of finished steel, up 0.5 percent year on year, with the growth 11.5 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first five months of the current year.


Tags: China  Far East  imp/exp statistics  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Jul

NBS: China’s crude steel output down 5.6% in June, but up 11.8% in H1
14  Jul

China’s iron ore imports fall at slower rate in June, up 2.6% in H1
28  Jun

Transportation disruptions emerge at southern ports in China
25  Jun

SEEE releases guidelines for trading of carbon emissions
22  Jun

MIIT: Chinese downstream industries hit by rapid raw material price rises