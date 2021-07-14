China’s finished steel imports decline by 33.4 percent in June

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 14:38:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, China imported 1.252 million mt of finished steel, down 33.4 percent year on year, while rising by 3.8 percent month on month.

Import volumes of finished steel products remained at low levels, while interest in semi-finished product imports in China was still healthy, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on July 13.

In the January-June period this year, China imported 7.349 million mt of finished steel, up 0.5 percent year on year, with the growth 11.5 percentage points slower than that recorded in the first five months of the current year.