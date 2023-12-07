China's finished steel exports up 35.6 percent in January-November

Thursday, 07 December 2023 10:56:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China’s finished steel exports rose by 0.8 percent on month to 7.939 million mt, while indicating a strong rise of 43.2 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) on December 7.

China's finished steel exports amounted to 82.658 million mt in the January-November period this year, increasing by 35.6 percent year on year.

In November, China’s finished steel imports totaled 614,000 mt, decreasing by 8.1 percent month on month, while down 18.4 percent year on year. In the first eleven months of the year, China imported 6.98 million mt of finished steel, declining by 29.2 percent year on year.