﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's finished steel exports up 35.6 percent in January-November

Thursday, 07 December 2023 10:56:29 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, China’s finished steel exports rose by 0.8 percent on month to 7.939 million mt, while indicating a strong rise of 43.2 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC) on December 7.

China's finished steel exports amounted to 82.658 million mt in the January-November period this year, increasing by 35.6 percent year on year.

In November, China’s finished steel imports totaled 614,000 mt, decreasing by 8.1 percent month on month, while down 18.4 percent year on year. In the first eleven months of the year, China imported 6.98 million mt of finished steel, declining by 29.2 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s iron ore imports up 6.2 percent in January-November

07 Dec | Steel News

China’s coal imports increase by 62.8 percent in January-November

07 Dec | Steel News

Baosteel’s steel exports likely to exceed five million mt in 2023

28 Nov | Steel News

China’s stainless steel exports down 8.39 percent in Jan-Oct

23 Nov | Steel News

China’s coke exports down 6.9 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports up 49.9 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 36.7 percent in January-October

20 Nov | Steel News

China’s coal imports increase by 66.8 percent in January-October

08 Nov | Steel News

China’s iron ore imports up 6.5 percent in January-October

08 Nov | Steel News

China's steel exports decline in October, up 34.8 percent in Jan-Oct

07 Nov | Steel News