China’s FAI increases by 4.2 percent in January-April

Friday, 17 May 2024 10:10:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 14.3401 trillion ($2.0 trillion), up 4.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first four months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 6.0 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 21.3 percent and 9.7 percent year on year, respectively.  

In April alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China declined by 0.03 percent month on month.


