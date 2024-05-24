﻿
Nanyang Hanye Special Steel invests RMB 3.2 billion in R&D and deep transformation project

Friday, 24 May 2024 11:20:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Henan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanyang Hanye Special Steel Co. has announced that its research and development and deep transformation project for steel for offshore platforms and projects is the leading project in Henan Province in 2024, with an overall investment of RMB 3.2 billion ($0.45 billion), covering a total construction area of 80,000 square meters, and which will process 500,000 mt of steel for offshore platforms and engineering. Construction on the project started in January 2024, while the project will be put into operation in December 2025.

Nanyang Hanye Special Steel is the largest wholly-owned subsidiary of Henan Province-based Longcheng Group and integrates pelletizing, lime, sintering, iron-smelting, steelmaking, continuous casting and steel rolling operations.

Nanyang Hanye Special Steel is a long-process steel enterprise with an annual output of 4.0 million mt of medium and extra-thick steel plates, and is the largest special, extra-thick and extra-heavy steel plate producer in China.


