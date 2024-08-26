 |  Login 
China's excavator sales expected to increase by 9 percent in August    

Monday, 26 August 2024 10:01:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 14,300 units, up 9 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).     

In particular, in August, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are expected to amount to 6,600 units, rising by 17.0 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 7,700 units, up 4.0 percent year on year.   

In the January-August period this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to decline by 2.5 percent year on year. In the first eight months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are predicted to rise by 7.0 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to decline by 11.0 percent year on year.  


