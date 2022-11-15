﻿
English
China’s crude steel output falls by 2.2 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:32:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 726.89 million mt, 860.57 million mt and 1116.39 million mt, decreasing by 1.2 percent, 2.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In October alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 70.83 million mt, 79.76 million mt and 114.85 million mt, up 11.9 percent, 11.0 percent and 11.3 percent year on year, while down 4.2 percent, 8.3 percent and 1.15 percent month on month, respectively.


