China’s crude steel output decreases by 2.1 percent in 2022

In 2022, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 863.83 million mt, 1,013 million mt and 1,340.34 million mt, decreasing by 0.8 percent, 2.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In December alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 69 million mt, 77.89 million mt and 111.93 million mt, down 4.6 percent, 9.8 percent and 2.6 percent year on year, while decreasing by 1.49 percent, 4.49 percent and 2.51 percent month on month, respectively.