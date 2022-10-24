﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s crude steel output down 3.4% in Jan-Sept but up 17.6% in Sept

Monday, 24 October 2022 12:19:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 656.1 million mt, 780.83 million mt and 1.005 billion mt, decreasing by 2.5 percent, 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In September, the outputs showed a rebounding trend as Chinese mills were preparing for a better month after August. However, this increase failed to improve the overall production trend for the first nine months of the year.

In September alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 73.94 million mt, 86.95 million mt and 116.19 million mt, up 13 percent, 17.6 percent and 12.5 percent year on year, while rising by 3.6 percent, 3.7 percent and 7.26 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

21 Oct | Steel News

German crude steel output down six percent in January-September

21 Oct | Steel News

MMK’s steel sales decrease in Jan-Sept amid export restrictions

21 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in August from July

22 Sep | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-August

22 Sep | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 5.7 percent in Jan-Aug

16 Sep | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts weaker August output results due to war

06 Sep | Steel News

HBIS Company’s net profit declines by 36 percent in H1

02 Sep | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 48.4 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Anhui Masteel’s net profit down 69.26 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News