China’s crude steel output down 3.4% in Jan-Sept but up 17.6% in Sept

Monday, 24 October 2022 12:19:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-September period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 656.1 million mt, 780.83 million mt and 1.005 billion mt, decreasing by 2.5 percent, 3.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In September, the outputs showed a rebounding trend as Chinese mills were preparing for a better month after August. However, this increase failed to improve the overall production trend for the first nine months of the year.

In September alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 73.94 million mt, 86.95 million mt and 116.19 million mt, up 13 percent, 17.6 percent and 12.5 percent year on year, while rising by 3.6 percent, 3.7 percent and 7.26 percent month on month, respectively.