China’s crude steel output decreases by 10.3 percent in January-April

Monday, 16 May 2022 10:10:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 280.3 million mt, 336.15 million mt and 426.82 million mt, decreasing by 9.4 percent, 10.3 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In April alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 76.78 million mt, 92.78 million mt and 114.83 million mt, remaining stable, down 5.2 percent and declining by 5.8 percent, year on year, while up 7.23 percent, up 5.1 percent and down 1.76 percent month on month, respectively.