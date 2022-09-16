China’s crude steel output decreases by 5.7 percent in Jan-Aug

Friday, 16 September 2022 09:58:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 582.17 million mt, 693.15 million mt and 884.65 million mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent, 5.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 71.37 million mt, 83.87 million mt and 108.33 million mt, down 0.5 percent, up 0.5 percent and down 1.5 percent, year on year, while up 1.25 percent, 3.0 percent and 1.97 percent month on month, respectively.