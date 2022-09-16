﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 5.7 percent in Jan-Aug

Friday, 16 September 2022 09:58:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 582.17 million mt, 693.15 million mt and 884.65 million mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent, 5.7 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 71.37 million mt, 83.87 million mt and 108.33 million mt, down 0.5 percent, up 0.5 percent and down 1.5 percent, year on year, while up 1.25 percent, 3.0 percent and 1.97 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts weaker August output results due to war

06 Sep | Steel News

HBIS Company’s net profit declines by 36 percent in H1

02 Sep | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 48.4 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Anhui Masteel’s net profit down 69.26 percent in H1

31 Aug | Steel News

Ansteel’s net profit down 67.06 percent in H1

29 Aug | Steel News

Bayi Steel sees net loss of RMB 144 million in H1

29 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.6 percent in July from June

29 Aug | Steel News

Baogang’s net profit down 84.84 percent in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 5.1 percent in January-July

22 Aug | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.4 percent in January-July

15 Aug | Steel News