China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.4 percent in January-July

Monday, 15 August 2022 14:43:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 510.9 million mt, 609.28 million mt and 776.5 million mt, decreasing by 3.6 percent, 6.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In July alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 70.49 million mt, 81.43 million mt and 106.24 million mt, down 3.6 percent, 6.4 percent and 5.2 percent, year on year, while down 8.31 percent, 10.25 percent and 10.29 percent month on month, respectively.