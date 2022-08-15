﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.4 percent in January-July

Monday, 15 August 2022 14:43:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 510.9 million mt, 609.28 million mt and 776.5 million mt, decreasing by 3.6 percent, 6.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In July alone, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 70.49 million mt, 81.43 million mt and 106.24 million mt, down 3.6 percent, 6.4 percent and 5.2 percent, year on year, while down 8.31 percent, 10.25 percent and 10.29 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine's steel output down almost by almost two-thirds in January-July

10 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir doubles its sales revenues in H1

05 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 7.6 percent in June from May

21 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s steel sales decrease in H1 amid unfavorable market conditions

20 Jul | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 5.5 percent in January-June

20 Jul | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.5 percent in H1 as demand slows

15 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 7.9 percent in May from April

22 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 4.8 percent in January-May

21 Jun | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up in May from Apr, down 8.7% in Jan-May

15 Jun | Steel News